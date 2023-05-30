WhatsApp could make the settings menu a single tap away in the future

What you need to know

WhatsApp may make the settings menu easier to access in a future update.

The latest beta version of the app has been spotted with a new profile photo button in the top right corner that brings up the settings page.

In addition, the settings page may have a new look as part of the revamp, with the profile photo preview appearing center-aligned at the top.

WhatsApp has been receiving a steady stream of updates in recent months, and a future update may introduce an easier way to open the app's settings menu along with a revamped settings page.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version (v2.23.11.15) of the app reveals that WhatsApp is working on a single-tap method for accessing the settings menu. It comes in the form of a profile photo button in the top-right corner of the interface, saving you a few taps if you want to change your preferences.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Currently, the settings menu can be accessed by tapping the three-dot menu in the top right corner and then choosing "Settings" at the bottom of the selection. This method has long been the default option among many of the leading messaging apps, which is quite time-consuming.

By placing the settings menu in a prominent location, users are more likely to engage with the app and explore all of its features. It also improves usability because it allows users to customize the app to their own preferences and needs.

A quick button for the settings menu may not be the only improvement coming to WhatsApp. The latest discovery by WABetaInfo makes it clear that the settings page itself is also getting a revamp. For example, the screenshot above shows a larger profile picture preview in the center rather than left-aligned as it is currently. The profile photo also has a small overlay for the QR code shortcut, and below it is the account name.

There's no telling when this redesign will be made public, but given that it's under development, there's a good chance it'll be included as part of a larger update in the future.