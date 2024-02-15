Wunderlist creators launch a new to-do app to handle all your lists

What you need to know

The creators of the Wunderlist app have created a new to-do app called Superlist.

The app is currently available on iOS, Android, and the web after a period in beta.

Wunderlist was previously acquired by Microsoft and turned into the Microsoft To Do app.

If you're one of the many productivity users who are missing Wunderlist, then fear not, as the creators have returned with a new app for all of your organizational needs. Yes, you read that right. Nine years after Microsoft acquired Wunderlist and three years after co-founder Christian Reber announced that its spiritual successor, Superlist, is now available via its 1.0 release.

Superlist aims to be "the new home for all your lists," per the app's official press release. Available now for iOS, Android, and the web, Superlist brings with it many of the same features as its predecessor within a similarly beautiful design.

For those out of the loop, the original Wunderlist was purchased by Microsoft all the way back in 2015 for a sum reported to be between $100 and $200 million. Shortly thereafter, Wunderlist was folded into Microsoft To Do, and, as a result, new users were unable to sign up for the service while existing users were encouraged to export it into To Do prior to May 6, 2020, the day that support for the app ceased.

Reber announced on May 5, just one day before closure, that his team would be creating Superlist. In a post on Twitter, now known as X, Reber said at the time that "Superlist will be more than just a todo app, but never as bloated as the project management software you loathe to use." Instead, he promised that the app would be "slick, fast, and hyper-collaborative."

Flash forward to today, and the app boasts "powerful AI features" in order to make the process of going through your lists quicker. One such feature is Make, which uses AI to make a list for you in case you need help getting started.

Additionally, the app can integrate with platforms like Slack and Gmail, among other productivity suites. For example, Superlist can take an email you received on Gmail and turn it into a task. Its AI features can even take a message and turn it into a task, thus helping users save additional time on the things that matter most: productivity.

Using our new AI feature to make a list with reasons to upvote @Superlist on product hunt.https://t.co/ajwSvDijkE pic.twitter.com/IkPCgfV5TlFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Currently, Superlist offers four pricing models for users, including two free versions. The baseline free version allows users unlimited tasks, notes, and reminders and unlimited use of private lists. However, you can only have five shared lists with up to five people, and the free version will only integrate with Gmail, Google Calendar, and Microsoft To Do. For $8 a month, users can share unlimited lists with up to 25 people, and integrations with Slack, Github, Linear, and Figma become possible. Not to mention, the paid version also allows for AI list creation via this Pro version.

A team version of the app is also available at no cost. It boasts all the features of the free single-user version for up to five team members – a perfect entryway for smaller teams to become more organized. A paid team version is $10 a month per member or $120 annually, and users can have unlimited team members. More so, anyone who is on your team will also have the benefit of a personal pro membership at no added charge, thus allowing users to migrate their work productivity into home life productivity all within the same application.

Previously, the application was in beta; however, with its 1.0 release, the developers aim to bring the platform to more audiences, including those who were once fans of Wunderlist, which was, at one point, one of the best to-do apps.