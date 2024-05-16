OnePlus brings Android 15 Beta 1 to OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users

What you need to know

OnePlus announced that Android 15 Beta 1 is now available for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open users.

Separately, Google released the Android 15 Beta 2 update, listing OnePlus devices as eligible.

For now, only Android 15 Beta 1 is officially supported, but OnePlus will likely add support for Beta 2 soon enough.

We're in the middle of Google I/O 2024 week, and OnePlus is celebrating the occasion by bringing the Android 15 beta to its flagship phones. The company announced the release of Android 15 Beta 1 in a post on its community forums on Tuesday, May 14. It's available on the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open, the latter of which only got the update to Android 14 in March.

OnePlus only recommends the Android 15 Beta 1 update for "developers and advanced users." The beta isn't available as a cloud OTA update, and must be manually flashed or upgraded locally. Additionally, the company says you shouldn't install the update if you "have limited software development experience, intend to use the device as your primary driver, or lack experience with custom ROM installations."

OnePlus 12 phones need to be running OxygenOS version 14.0.0.610 or older to upgrade to Android 15 Beta 1. For the OnePlus Open, the maximum OxygenOS version is 14.0.0.702. If your OnePlus 12 or OnePlus Open device is running a more recent version of OxygenOS, you'll need to manually roll back your OS before trying to install the Android 15 beta.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There are a handful of known issues with Android 15 on OnePlus devices so far. Both phones may suffer from Bluetooth incompatibility issues while running Android 15 Beta 1, and the OnePlus 12 specifically might have trouble connecting to printers over Wi-Fi. OnePlus adds that "some camera functions display abnormally in certain scenarios," and this applies to both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. Plus, like with any pre-release software, OnePlus says the two phones will have overall stability problems in certain situations.

The availability of the Android 15 Beta 1 for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus open came a day before Google announced Android 15 Beta 2 with new features. Google also shared that third-party phones are now supported from partners, including OnePlus. However, the exact models aren't listed, so we're not sure what support for Android 15 Beta 2 looks like on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open yet.

For users that encounter issues with Android 15 Beta 1, OnePlus has a guide for rolling back Android 14 and includes rollback packages on its community forums. It also accepts feedback in the comments of the original post.