Phone 2 gets Nothing OS 2.6 with new features and bug fixes

What you need to know

Nothing brings new features and experience improvements to the Phone 2.

The update, dubbed Nothing OS 2.6, brings several enhancements to the Game Mode on the flagship phone.

Bug fixes are also included in the firmware release for WhatsApp, which previously affected voice and call recording in the app.

While we await the launch of Phone 3 from Nothing, the predecessor, Phone 2, is getting a new operating system update, dubbed Nothing OS 2.6. It simultaneously brings in many new features, experience improvements, and bug fixes. Phone 2 users will have to bear in mind that it is being rolled out staggered, and the update won't reflect on the devices right away.

In the community post, Nothing shared the full changelog of the latest build, which includes features like support for deleting wallpaper history in Wallpaper Studio for the Home Screen. Phone 2 users will now see new user-friendly prompts for their cities during the initial setup of the weather widget or app.

CMF Watch 2 Pro was just announced this week, and the company is now supporting the CMF Watch battery level display in the Quick Settings Bluetooth tile with the new firmware release on the Phone 2. The Nothing earbuds users will also see optimizations for the Low Lag Mode experience.

Game Mode on the Phone 2 is seeing a bunch of enhancements with Nothing OS 2.6. One of these is tapping the sidebar to access the Game Dashboard while gaming quickly. To lessen the interruption of the gaming experience, incoming calls will be showcased as a pop-up view.

Besides, there's new support to reject third-party app calls during gameplay, which can include WhatsApp, for instance. Also, support being added for a one-tap callback after rejecting a regular call while gaming. The light notifications will also see optimizations, which can further showcase more information during gameplay. Besides, there's new support for blocking notifications while gaming to reduce distractions.

The other bug fixes with the new firmware release include a fix to an issue "affecting voice and call recording in WhatsApp." Some anomalies caused when making emergency calls in certain cases have also been resolved. Some apps were facing issues while using the Cloned Apps feature on the Phone 2, which was fixed with the new update.