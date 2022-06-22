Google News gets a clean new look for desktop browsers

What you need to know

Google News announces its new redesign for its desktop site.

The revamp involves the categories section shifted to the top from the left pane.

Google says the new fresh coat of paint is an inspiration drawn from user feedback.

The news feed now brings an expanded fact-check section to combat misinformation.

Google News comes with a fresh redesign for its desktop version as part of its 20th anniversary. It now brings more customizable experiences to the news aggregator, and the new look, which appears to be more polished than before, is said to be the result of feedback from readers.

Google notes in a blog post that the new look would allow users to stay up to date with the essential news with sections like Top Stories, Local News, and Personalized Picks.

As part of the redesign, Google has moved its navigation section from the left pane to the top, as it would be easier to find. The local news section also has flexible options like filters with which users can add multiple locations to catch up on the news in certain areas and stay updated whenever they travel to that neighborhood. It can also include information from local publishers available in that particular region.

The news feed across these sections is curated by Google's algorithms, which utilize the company's machine learning prowess to analyze multiple factors. These algorithms further help identify and organize stories across sections like Personalized Picks. This all comes together to make Google News one of the best news apps available.

The customization doesn't stop there; Google News still gives users the ability to pick topics or sources they want to follow. Users can further reorder, add or remove topics accordingly.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, Google is also expanding its fact check section that promises to assess the original claim of an article based on assessments from independent organizations. Google says it will provide users with more context and could be a nifty convenient element to spot misinformation or propaganda.

The redesign appears to be live for most users across the world. You can visit the newly redesigned site by navigating to news.google.com on your desktop.