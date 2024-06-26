Google is ditching continuous scrolling for search results

What you need to know

Continuous scrolling on Google Search was introduced for mobile in October 2021 and expanded to desktop in late 2022, and now, it's being phased out for both.

Google Search users will return to a more structured search experience with the pagination bar.

Desktop users will use the "next" button or jump to specific pages, while mobile users will have a "more results" button.

Google is ending its infinite scroll feature for search results, according to Search Engine Land. This change means users will go back to a more structured search experience.

After rolling out continuous scrolling for mobile searches in October 2021, Google expanded this feature to desktop searches by late 2022. Borrowing a concept popularized by social media, Google Search allowed users to effortlessly browse through an endless stream of content, encouraging passive exploration.

A Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land that the company has now stopped continuous scrolling for desktop search results. Later this month, it will also end infinite scrolling on mobile search results.

In a statement to the outlet, Google explained why it's discontinuing infinite scrolling for search results. The change aims to improve loading times by stopping the automatic pre-loading of results users might not want. Google's data also showed that, despite encouraging exploration, infinite scrolling didn't lead to a better user experience.

Moving away from infinite scroll means bringing back the familiar pagination bar at the bottom of search results. Desktop users can now use the "next" button or jump to specific pages. Likewise, mobile users will see a "more results" button, allowing for more intentional search navigation.

Since continuous scrolling was introduced just a few years ago, most users will likely find the return to the pagination bar quite familiar.

The shift away from infinite scrolling has ignited debates about its impact on user behavior and website traffic. SEO experts have long advised that results beyond the first page get minimal clicks. Infinite scroll improved visibility for lower-ranked sites by displaying more results seamlessly. With pagination making a comeback, it will be interesting to see if traffic to those lower-ranked sites decreases.