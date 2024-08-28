Google Chat now lets you automate your favorite apps and services with IFTTT integration

What you need to know

IFTTT now lets you link Google Chat with over 1,000 apps, automating a ton of tasks.

UKG Flow also brings UKG Pro WFM features into Chat, making things like logging in and time-off requests super easy.

UKG Flow will need to be installed by account admins before it's fully available in organizations.

Google Chat just got a powerful IFTTT and UKG Flow integration, letting you set up almost all kinds of automations whether you're on Google Workspace or using a personal account.

With IFTTT, users can now link up Google Chat with over 1,000 popular apps, while UKG Flow brings UKG Pro WFM features straight into Chat for easy employee access, as detailed in a blog post.

IFTTT, which stands for "If This, Then That," is a platform that lets you create custom automations that kick in when certain things happen.

In Google Chat, IFTTT's main function is to help users create custom workflows and automate routine tasks seamlessly. With access to over 1,000 apps, it makes Chat way more efficient and personalized, according to Google.

For instance, you can set up automatic welcome messages for new space members, trigger alerts when files get added to cloud storage like Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box, and keep track of social media mentions by having tags from Discord, X, and Facebook instantly posted in a space.

For organizations, this means things run smoother and productivity gets a boost. Automating everyday tasks, like welcome messages, becomes a breeze.

To dive into IFTTT, just visit its Google Chat integration page and sign in with your Google account. It’s up for grabs now for Google Workspace users, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and anyone with a personal Google account.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Chat is also getting UKG Flow support. As the rollout begins, account admins will need to install the app first before it’s available for use across organizations.

With UKG Flow support, users can now handle tasks like logging in, clocking in and out, and requesting time off right within Google Chat.

These new integrations are here to make your workday easier by streamlining tasks and cutting out the need to hop between different apps.