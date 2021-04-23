There are so many reasons to love Android. Whether it's the variety of hardware among the best Android phones, the customization and theming options with the software, or just the ability to "be together, not the same." With over 70% market share worldwide, Android is obviously doing something right!

But in all fairness, Apple's iOS is a very strong, secure, and stable operating system with a lot of great user features. Its iPhones are undisputedly some of the best-made devices around, with great cameras and good displays. As tech lovers, it's only natural to be tempted by what's on the other side of the fence. That happened to one of our AC forums members, with a not-so-surprising conclusion...

