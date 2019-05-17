You can get them with $100 Amazon gift cards for a limited time, too
What you need to know
- First time Amazon is directly Google's Pixel phones.
- Each comes with a $100 Amazon gift card for a limited time!
- From $399 at Amazon - Google Pixel 3a
- From $479 at Amazon - Google Pixel 3a XL
For the first time ever, you can now buy a Google Pixel phone directly from Amazon. That is, so long as you have your sights set on the Pixel 3A or 3A XL — starting at $399 and $479 respectively — the only two the leading online retailer recently began offering. Word is still out on whether or not the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, or any other Google Pixel phones for that matter, will join them.
Still, it's a welcome development after Google and Amazon finally announced a resolution to their spat over Youtube that lasted more than a year. Both models of Google's Chromecast also returned to the marketplace in December, another good indication that the two companies are beginning to play nice again. And while it still lacks a launch date, Youtube's app should be making a very, very welcome return to Amazon's Fire TV devices sometime later this year. In the meantime, customers will have to take their victories where they can get them, such as by taking the opportunity to scoop up a Pixel 3a or 3a XL on Amazon.
You can get the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL with $100 Amazon gift cards for a limited time, too, which is pretty great.
AUKEY CC-Y12 18W PD Car Charger ($17 at Amazon)
This is a super-compact USB-C car charger you can plug in, shut the cover, and forget it's there until you need to charge your Pixel 3a at top speed. Isn't that handy?
Anker Powerline+ C to C 2.0 Cable (3ft) ($14 at Amazon)
This double-braided cable can withstand getting pulled around your gear bag or your car, and with this durability, it shouldn't leave you stranded when your phone is dying.
Trianium Magnetic Air Vent Car Phone Mount ($8 at Amazon)
The Pixel 3a doesn't have wireless charging, which means that using magnetic mounts like this compact, shiny-accented one from Trianium won't interfere with anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.