The P9 is Huawei's first flagship series to cross the 10 million mark.
Huawei announced that it has shipped more than 10 million units of the Huawei P9 and P9 Plus since they made their debut in April. The phones are the first flagship-tier devices from Huawei to break the 10 million mark, and the milestone highlights the brand's growth in the smartphone segment over the course of the year.
In Q3 2016, Huawei shipped 33.59 million smartphones, a 23% increase from the same period a year ago. Over 44% of the shipments were either mid-tier or high-end devices, and the company has said that it made "substantial breakthroughs" in European markets, including the UK, France and Germany.
Huawei's growth in international markets outpaced that of its Chinese business. With the company set to roll out a significant update to its EMUI operating system that makes the UI more palatable to a Western audience, that pace will likely continue going into 2017.
Reader comments
I moved from a Samsung s5 to the P9 and I'm not disappointed. The S5 was never a reliable phone,lag, random reboots and and I couldn't get a day out of the battery. Looking forward until receiving the update.
I really like the looks and designs of their phones. I moved from Windows mobile to an LG G5. I did this because of price and also the camera. This is the one thing stopping me from going to a phone from the so called smaller makes. What's the camera like on the one you have? If they have a camera like the LG G5 or lumia 950xl then I may jump across next time.
The camera is excellent IMO. But I can't compare it with any of the models you mention. I'm sure there was an article on the phone and camera on AC