The P9 is Huawei's first flagship series to cross the 10 million mark.

Huawei announced that it has shipped more than 10 million units of the Huawei P9 and P9 Plus since they made their debut in April. The phones are the first flagship-tier devices from Huawei to break the 10 million mark, and the milestone highlights the brand's growth in the smartphone segment over the course of the year.

In Q3 2016, Huawei shipped 33.59 million smartphones, a 23% increase from the same period a year ago. Over 44% of the shipments were either mid-tier or high-end devices, and the company has said that it made "substantial breakthroughs" in European markets, including the UK, France and Germany.

Huawei's growth in international markets outpaced that of its Chinese business. With the company set to roll out a significant update to its EMUI operating system that makes the UI more palatable to a Western audience, that pace will likely continue going into 2017.