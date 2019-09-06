The conversation around MIUI in the last 12 months has centered around ads. Xiaomi's decision to monetize the interface by introducing ads was met with severe user backlash, and it now looks like the Chinese manufacturer is reevaluating its strategy.

The brand has confirmed to our friends over at Android Authority that it is testing a toggle to disable ads from system apps in MIUI. The toggle will turn off all ads from the likes of Calendar, Download Manager, and Xiaomi's system installer. It is a welcome move, but there's no mention of when it will be rolled out to a stable MIUI build. Furthermore, the feature is being tested for the MIUI China build, so it may take longer to make its way to global builds.

In the meantime, Xiaomi is celebrating a key milestone in India. The brand has sold 100 million smartphones in the country following its debut back in Q3 2014, with the Redmi A and Redmi Note series contributing heavily to achieving the target. From Xiaomi India head Manu Jain: