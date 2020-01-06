Win a Google Stadia Founder's Edition Bundle from Android Central!

The Stadia Founder's Edition bundle includes all you need to get started gaming on Stadia. You get a limited-edition Night Blue Stadia Controller, a Chromecast Ultra, and three months of Stadia Pro for free along with a three-month buddy pass for a friend. There are currently six free games available on Stadia Pro! This bundle sold out everywhere around the world last fall, but we got our hands on two of them and we're giving them away. Keep reading for details and to enter to win!
THE PRIZE: Two Android Central readers will win a Stadia Founder's Edition Bundle (Night Blue)
THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.
The giveaway is open through January 20, 2020 and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
