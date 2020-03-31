Synology is offering free perpetual licenses to its VPN Plus service to make it easier for small businesses to work from home. VPN Plus is a service that runs on Synology's routers — the RT1900ac, RT2600ac, and MR2200ac — and lets users set up a custom VPN server.

VPN Plus works with a host of VPN protocols, including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, WebVPN, SSL, SSTP, and PPTP. Synology is giving away free licenses starting April 6 until September 30, and all licenses redeemed during this time will be perpetual and won't incur any additional costs after the promotion runs out.

Each router comes with one free client access license, and the RT1900ac and MR2200ac can facilitate 10 users at a time, with that number going up to 20 for the RT2600ac.

March 31 is World Backup Day, and Synology is giving away $7,000 worth of prizes. All you need to do is go to Synology's website, participate in the quiz or share your backup story. Synology is giving away DS218+ NAS enclosures along with 1TB WD hard drives and 1TB of cloud storage in Synology C2 to five winners taking part in the quizzes and surveys on its site.

For those sharing their backup story, Synology has three DS918+ NAS enclosures furnished with a 960GB IronWolf 510 SSD, 16TB IronWolf Pro hard drive, and free 1TB of storage on Synology C2. The contest isn't live just yet, but the page contains stories from 2019 entries if you're looking for ideas.

Participate in Synology's World Backup Day giveaway