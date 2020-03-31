What you need to know
- Synology is making VPN Plus licenses free until September 30 to facilitate small businesses working from home.
- VPN Plus lets Synology routers create a VPN server that can be used on phones and other devices.
- The company is celebrating World Backup Day by giving away $7,000 worth of NAS enclosures and storage devices.
Synology is offering free perpetual licenses to its VPN Plus service to make it easier for small businesses to work from home. VPN Plus is a service that runs on Synology's routers — the RT1900ac, RT2600ac, and MR2200ac — and lets users set up a custom VPN server.
VPN Plus works with a host of VPN protocols, including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, WebVPN, SSL, SSTP, and PPTP. Synology is giving away free licenses starting April 6 until September 30, and all licenses redeemed during this time will be perpetual and won't incur any additional costs after the promotion runs out.
Each router comes with one free client access license, and the RT1900ac and MR2200ac can facilitate 10 users at a time, with that number going up to 20 for the RT2600ac.
March 31 is World Backup Day, and Synology is giving away $7,000 worth of prizes. All you need to do is go to Synology's website, participate in the quiz or share your backup story. Synology is giving away DS218+ NAS enclosures along with 1TB WD hard drives and 1TB of cloud storage in Synology C2 to five winners taking part in the quizzes and surveys on its site.
For those sharing their backup story, Synology has three DS918+ NAS enclosures furnished with a 960GB IronWolf 510 SSD, 16TB IronWolf Pro hard drive, and free 1TB of storage on Synology C2. The contest isn't live just yet, but the page contains stories from 2019 entries if you're looking for ideas.
The new leader
Synology RT2600ac
The best router money can buy today
The RT2600ac delivers rock-solid Wi-Fi connectivity to all corners of your house. But its standout feature is the web-based OS that makes it much more extensible than your average router. From running a media server to your own VPN client, the RT2600ac has a host of features that make it an excellent option.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to pick the right chair for working from home
It's hard to get anything done in a chair that's just not comfortable. Here's how to make sure it doesn't happen to you.
Twitch is back up and running!
Twitch was experiencing some issues earlier today, but as of 3:54 PM ET, the company says everything is back to normal.
Eero Pro review: An excellent mesh router, but overkill for small spaces
Eero is one of the best-known names in mesh networking, and for good reason. It's a router system that's both simple and powerful, and one that makes it easy to configure as big as your house (and beyond) requires without adding needless complication.
Switch to a faster router using Best Buy's curbside pickup service
Now is the best time to pick up a new router for your home. With everyone working from home for the foreseeable future, it makes sense to get a router that delivers reliable Wi-Fi connectivity to all corners of your house. These are the best options available right now, and you can pick them up without leaving your car thanks to Best Buy's curbside pickup service.