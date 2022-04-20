Best pet cameras 2022
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
The best pet cameras vary from options that stay put to ones that can move around autonomously.
An outstanding pet camera allows you to stay on top of your beloved fur-child's activities from any corner of the world. Many options enable you to give them a treat remotely, offer two-way communication, or have wheels so you can literally follow your pet around through your phone. Some of the best pet cameras can even be operated via voice control thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa integration. Depending on your needs and budget, choose any one of these awesome cameras for you and your pets.
These are the best pet cameras for you and your furry housemates
Follow your pets around
The Enabot EBO Air is a creative pet camera that has silent wheels to follow your pet around and it is remote-controlled by you through your phone. It charges itself, allows two-way audio and one-way video communication, performs tricks to entertain your pet, and automatically comes out to play.
Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera
Affordable option
The Petcube Cam comes with typical features such as a mobile app, two-way audio comms, and night vision. There's a cool 8x zoom feature and it also has awesome perks such as vet support and smart alerts. While the smart camera itself is filthy cheap, you'll need to pay a monthly fee to unlock the bonus features.
Wyze Cam v3
Night video in color
Primarily, the Wyze Cam v3 is a waterproof smart home security camera. You can use it with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it has color night vision. These features combined with two-way audio make it a superb pet camera. As expected, it can detect movement and supports 24/7 video recording.
Ring Stick Up Cam (Wired)
Plop it anywhere
Unlike the Wyze camera, the Ring Stick Up Cam doesn't need to be mounted on a wall for the best view. You can simply plop it anywhere and set it up on your Wi-Fi to enjoy your pet's antics from your smartphone in real-time video. It has two-way communication and Alexa support, but you'll need to pay a monthly fee to record videos, take pictures, or view the history.
Furbo Dog Camera
Treat o'clock
Furbo's Dog Camera aims and chucks treats into your pup's mouth in addition to transmitting real-time video to your phone. This Alexa-enabled pet camera has night vision, two-way audio, and a barking alert sensor that notifies you of woofs through push notifications. After the first 90 days, you'll need to get on a premium plan for treat dispensing, bark alerts, and cloud storage.
Eufy Indoor Cam 2K
Crispy 2K video
All the other options in this list have a limited 1080p video streaming capability. Eufy's Indoor Cam 2K brings high-quality, crispy 2K video to the table. Unlike regular smart security cameras, this one can pan and tilt, offering you a wider field of view to keep an eye on your pets and home. It can also recognize pets in addition to humans, one-upping options from Wyze and Ring.
Being home alone doesn't have to be lonely
While the best pet trackers and smart collars are built to track for safety reasons, pet cameras are a little different. Most of them double as home security cameras and baby monitors, so naturally, they can't physically move with your furry companion. The best part about this duality is that it allows you to hit two birds with one stone by grabbing a smart home security camera and a pet camera all in one go.
If you're bent on getting a full-blown pet camera that lets you hang out with your pet anywhere around the house, the Enabot EBO Air is perfect. You'll have to splurge a little to own this dedicated robot camera designed to accompany and interact with your pet. Even though it is pricey, the EBO Air is worth the money. You can operate the pet camera robot from anywhere in the world as long as you have Wi-Fi access. This means that you can take it out for a spin, chat with your pet, play with them using a laser, perform tricks, and even capture photos or videos saved right to your phone.
On the other hand, if you're on a smaller budget or looking to get more value, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K and the Ring Stick Up Cam are both excellent smart home security cameras that can be used to track your pets in real-time. Both security cameras come with Alexa support, but the Eufy takes things a bit further. You get Google Assistant and it uses AI recognition to detect pets as well as humans. Factor in its night vision feature, motion detection, and crystal clear 2K picture quality, and you've got yourself a winner.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.