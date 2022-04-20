Best pet cameras 2022

An outstanding pet camera allows you to stay on top of your beloved fur-child's activities from any corner of the world. Many options enable you to give them a treat remotely, offer two-way communication, or have wheels so you can literally follow your pet around through your phone. Some of the best pet cameras can even be operated via voice control thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa integration. Depending on your needs and budget, choose any one of these awesome cameras for you and your pets.

These are the best pet cameras for you and your furry housemates

Being home alone doesn't have to be lonely

While the best pet trackers and smart collars are built to track for safety reasons, pet cameras are a little different. Most of them double as home security cameras and baby monitors, so naturally, they can't physically move with your furry companion. The best part about this duality is that it allows you to hit two birds with one stone by grabbing a smart home security camera and a pet camera all in one go.

If you're bent on getting a full-blown pet camera that lets you hang out with your pet anywhere around the house, the Enabot EBO Air is perfect. You'll have to splurge a little to own this dedicated robot camera designed to accompany and interact with your pet. Even though it is pricey, the EBO Air is worth the money. You can operate the pet camera robot from anywhere in the world as long as you have Wi-Fi access. This means that you can take it out for a spin, chat with your pet, play with them using a laser, perform tricks, and even capture photos or videos saved right to your phone.

On the other hand, if you're on a smaller budget or looking to get more value, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K and the Ring Stick Up Cam are both excellent smart home security cameras that can be used to track your pets in real-time. Both security cameras come with Alexa support, but the Eufy takes things a bit further. You get Google Assistant and it uses AI recognition to detect pets as well as humans. Factor in its night vision feature, motion detection, and crystal clear 2K picture quality, and you've got yourself a winner.