FaceApp has seen a surge in popularity recently for its ability to age your photos and let you see how time will take its toll. According to app analytics from Sensor Tower, FaceApp has been downloaded more than 12.7 million times since July 10.

However, that recent surge in popularity has also raised some red flags over what the Russia-based company does with the photos you upload. On July 17, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter calling on the FBI and FTC to investigate the app.

In the letter, Schumer writes, "I ask that the FBI assess whether the personal data uploaded by millions of Americans onto FaceApp may be finding its way into the hand of the Russian government, or entities with ties to the Russian government." He then states: