What you need to know
- The Your Phone app on Windows 10 now supports RCS messages with select Galaxy phones.
- RCS message support is available when using a Galaxy 20 series phone with the Your Phone app.
- You have to use the Samsung Messages app as your default SMS app to make the feature work with Your Phone.
Microsoft partnered up with Samsung to bring RCS message support to the Your Phone app on Windows 10. RCS messaging currently works when you use a Galaxy 20 series phone with the Your Phone app. This is the next step of Microsoft's growing partnership with Samsung, which includes preinstalling Microsoft apps on Samsung phones, integrating OneDrive into Samsung's Gallery app, and selling Samsung devices through Microsoft's physical and online stores.
Roberto Bojorquez, a program manager at Microsoft covering Your Phone, announced RCS messaging support for Your Phone on Twitter. Bojorquez states that RCS support for the Your Phone app starts with the Galaxy 20 series, implying that it will come to more phones in the future. Johan Lannstra, a software engineer at Microsoft, clarified that RCS support on Your Phone only works on the Galaxy 20 series right now. He said that in response to a question regarding the Galaxy Z Flip, meaning that Samsung's newest foldable does not support RCS messages with the Your Phone app right now.
RCS is Android's best answer to Apple's iMessage, and when fully supported provides a rich messaging experience. But RCS messaging is complicated and relies on phone manufacturers and carriers. Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand and Andrew Martonik have an excellent breakdown of RCS, including the challenges it faces, the enriched messaging features it provides, and the current state of RCS support.
Your Phone Companion
Your Phone allows you to sync text messages, photos, and notifications from your phone to your Windows 10 PC. Now, when used with Galaxy 20 series phones, it supports RCS messages.
