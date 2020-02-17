Microsoft partnered up with Samsung to bring RCS message support to the Your Phone app on Windows 10. RCS messaging currently works when you use a Galaxy 20 series phone with the Your Phone app. This is the next step of Microsoft's growing partnership with Samsung, which includes preinstalling Microsoft apps on Samsung phones, integrating OneDrive into Samsung's Gallery app, and selling Samsung devices through Microsoft's physical and online stores.

Roberto Bojorquez, a program manager at Microsoft covering Your Phone, announced RCS messaging support for Your Phone on Twitter. Bojorquez states that RCS support for the Your Phone app starts with the Galaxy 20 series, implying that it will come to more phones in the future. Johan Lannstra, a software engineer at Microsoft, clarified that RCS support on Your Phone only works on the Galaxy 20 series right now. He said that in response to a question regarding the Galaxy Z Flip, meaning that Samsung's newest foldable does not support RCS messages with the Your Phone app right now.

RCS is Android's best answer to Apple's iMessage, and when fully supported provides a rich messaging experience. But RCS messaging is complicated and relies on phone manufacturers and carriers. Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand and Andrew Martonik have an excellent breakdown of RCS, including the challenges it faces, the enriched messaging features it provides, and the current state of RCS support.