During Gamescom Opening Night Live, a new gameplay trailer for Predator: Hunting Grounds was revealed. This trailer shows a bit of what players can expect to see when the legendary hunter engages in combat. You can take a look at the gameplay trailer below:

After the reveal, Jared Gerritzen, the CEO of Illfonic, made a post on PlayStation Blog, talking about the development of the game. The team has designed a special system of parkour for the Predator to use, making its way through the jungle from tree branch to tree branch. Naturally, this system is called Predkour.

Interestingly enough, the Fire Team play in first-person, while the Predator is in third-person mode. Verticality is everything for the Predator, so members of the Fire Team need to keep their heads up. One on one, the Predator will beat any human so the team needs to coordinate their fire. At the same time, the Predator isn't entirely undetectable, as it makes clicks and different noises, while its camo isn't 100% perfect and can be spotted by wary players.

Jared also noted that certain gameplay elements needed polish and were still a bit rough, as the game footage provided is from the pre-alpha version. Predator: Hunting Grounds is currently set to release exclusively on PlayStation 4 sometime in 2020.