This is the Police 2 has been available on consoles and PC for a while, but it is now coming to mobile devices. Android and iOS users can pre-register to play This is the Police 2 right now, putting players in the boots of Sherriff Lily Reed in the small border town of Sharpwood.

Players will have to manage a full police department, meaning you'll need to choose investigations carefully, think about where you're assigning resources, and engage in turn-based combat when arresting criminals. Your decisions matter and the story will branch off based on the actions you take. You can take a look at the trailer for This is the Police 2 below: