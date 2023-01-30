It's the end of an era at Xiaomi as Manu Jain makes his exit

Xiaomi has seen a lot of changes of late, with key personnel making their exit over the last three months. The latest to do so is arguably the most well-known: Manu Jain.

Jain was at the center of Xiaomi's meteoric growth in India, overseeing the brand's journey as it overtook Samsung and the BBK contingent of OPPO and Vivo to become the country's latest phone manufacturer. Although Xiaomi is facing increased rivalry in India, it has managed to hold on to its crown for over four years.

There were a lot of highlights along the way, and Jain did a great job summing up Xiaomi India's achievements in the tweet announcing his departure:

Change is the only constant in life!Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhrJanuary 30, 2023 See more

The move doesn't immediately affect Xiaomi India as Jain exited his position as head of the country in May 2021, transitioning to a global-focused role that's based out of Dubai, where he currently resides.

Xiaomi officially announced the change in June 2022, with the brand noting that Alvin Tse would be taking over in India. There have been other notable exits in the last six months, including chief business officer Raghu Reddy.

With so many changes over the course of the last year, it will be interesting to see the direction Xiaomi India takes in 2023 and beyond. The last nine years have been a whirlwind for Xiaomi, but it is now the incumbent, and with Samsung and Vivo increasingly clawing market share out of the brand in recent quarters, it's unlikely Xiaomi will stay the largest phone brand in the region for long.

As for Manu Jain, he's indicated that he will be building something new, albeit in a new industry. Having interacted with him several dozen times over the last nine years, I wish him the best in his future endeavors.