Huawei might not be the first company most of us think of when we're thinking about the best laptops on the market, but that's an oversight worth changing. Huawei has been consistently releasing some truly impressive laptops with impressive specs and surprising price points. The Huawei MateBook X 2020 is the latest champion in its lineup that definitely deserves a bit of your attention.

What you'll find from the Huawei MateBook is a stylishly built ultrabook that's designed to match almost any of the competition it'll come up against. From the inside out, it's built with performance, portability, and style in mind. You'll find a solidly constructed laptop with a magnesium aluminum alloy chassis that all comes in at just one kilogram. At just 13.6mm thick, it's also thin enough to easily slip into your bag.

That kind of portability wouldn't mean as much if you weren't getting a laptop that was worth carrying around with you. But, Huawei has that covered. The 42Wh battery paired with efficient components should allow the Huawei MateBook X to last for most of a full workday, letting you stay productive even if you can't get access to a power outlet.

When you do need to top up your battery, you can plug your laptop in using widely available USB-C cables. Since there's a USB-C port on each side of the laptop, you also have the freedom to choose whichever side is more convenient for your desk setup.

One tricky thing about using most laptops on the go can be the fact that you don't always have control over the environment. Few things are as hard as working in conditions that are too bright. But the MateBook X's display has you covered with 400 nits of brightness that'll keep the display easy to see. Making matters even better, the display covers 100% of the sRGB color space and has a sharp 3000x2000 resolution for clarity in both color and fine detail. And did we mention it's a touchscreen? That screen is also a reasonable 13 inches and squeezes to fit almost all the available space with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, so the screen can be 13 inches without the laptop needing to be bigger.

When you want to enjoy content on the Huawei MateBook X, you'll also get the benefit of a quad speaker setup with dedicated woofers and tweeters for more precise sound.

Of course, for a computer to help you through your most important tasks, it needs the power to do so. No worries there, as the MateBook X comes packing internals that balance performance and efficiency. It comes fitted with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processors, which can deliver on efficiency while also boosting up to 4.2GHz for bursts of high performance. Huawei will also pack in 16GB of LPDDR3 memory and a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD to ensure you've got enough memory for multi-tasking and enough storage for your important files and programs.

Now, if that doesn't sound like a whole lot of laptop, perhaps it's time to take an even closer look at all it has to offer. You can check out the Huawei Matebook X 2020 here.