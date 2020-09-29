What you need to know
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS4 and PS5.
- James Stevenson at Insomniac Games has confirmed that saves will transfer between the PS4 and PS5 versions.
- If you buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on November 12.
If you're been wondering about transferring your save file across the PS4 and PS5 versions of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, worry no more. James Stevenson, Community Director at Insomniac Games, confirmed on Twitter that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales allows save transfers from PS4 to PS5.
So if you decide to grab the PS4 version then upgrade later, all your progress will carry over with you. You can also upgrade to the PS5 version for free if you buy the PS4 version. The same is not true for the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster, where saves do not transfer and no free upgrade is available.
The PS5, alongside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls PS5 remake, Godfall and more are all set to release on November 12 in the U.S and some other countries, with a global release on November 19.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
