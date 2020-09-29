If you're been wondering about transferring your save file across the PS4 and PS5 versions of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, worry no more. James Stevenson, Community Director at Insomniac Games, confirmed on Twitter that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales allows save transfers from PS4 to PS5.

So if you decide to grab the PS4 version then upgrade later, all your progress will carry over with you. You can also upgrade to the PS5 version for free if you buy the PS4 version. The same is not true for the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster, where saves do not transfer and no free upgrade is available.

The PS5, alongside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls PS5 remake, Godfall and more are all set to release on November 12 in the U.S and some other countries, with a global release on November 19.