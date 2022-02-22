This week, our intrepid hosts gush over Horizon Forbidden West. They also tackle the issue of games preservation in light of Nintendo's announcement that the Wii U and 3DS eShops will be shutting down in March 2023. There's a big patch for Cyberpunk 2077, and Netflix is developing a BioShock movie.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

