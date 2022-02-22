This week, our intrepid hosts gush over Horizon Forbidden West. They also tackle the issue of games preservation in light of Nintendo's announcement that the Wii U and 3DS eShops will be shutting down in March 2023. There's a big patch for Cyberpunk 2077, and Netflix is developing a BioShock movie.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 review: The pinnacle of excellence | Android Central
- Wii U and Nintendo 3DS online eShop purchases ending in March 2023 | iMore
- Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X|S, PS5 upgrade and patch 1.5 now available | Windows Central
- Cyberpunk 2077's big Xbox Series X|S patch is here ... but is it good enough? | Windows Central
- BioShock movie in development with Netflix | Windows Central
