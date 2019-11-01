What you need to know
- Google has started rolling out the new Incognito feature for Maps to Android devices.
- When the Incognito mode is enabled, your activity in Google Maps won't be saved to your Google account.
- The feature is being rolled out in stages, so it may take a few days for it to show up for everyone.
The Incognito feature for Maps, which was announced by Google earlier this month, has finally started rolling out (via Android Police) to users. As the name of the feature clearly suggests, incognito mode ensures your Maps activity such as the places you search for, aren't saved.
When you enable incognito Mode in Maps, the app will not save your browse or search history and nor will it update your location history or shared location. Google will also not use any personal data to personalize Maps for you. However, enabling the feature doesn't disable all tracking. As noted by Google in its Maps Help forums, internet providers, voice search, other apps, and certain Google services can still track your activity.
To enable incognito mode on an Android device, you will have to open the Google Maps app and then tap on your profile picture. Next, tap on "Turn on incognito mode."
As expected, the feature is being rolled out in stages. This means it may take a few days for the incognito mode in Maps to become available to all users. While the feature is currently being rolled out only to Android devices, Google says it will soon be making its way to Maps users on iOS as well.
Google will let you report more types of road incidents on Maps
Leaked Motorola RAZR foldable images show the phone from nearly every angle
Ahead of its formal launch on November 13, several renders showing Motorola's upcoming foldable RAZR smartphone have been leaked online.
Huawei's upcoming Android tablet is an iPad Pro with a hole-punch display
New renders of a possible Huawei flagship tablet with a thin bezel and front camera hole-punch design have leaked. Is it just us, or does this thing look an awful lot like the latest iPad Pro?
Elgato HD60S+ Capture Card review: A PS4 Pro streamer's dream
The new Elgato HD60S+ is a dream streaming tool for anyone who games in 4K HDR, such as on the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Here's our review.
Up your camera game with these apps for Android
Shooting with your Android camera is usually great, but third-party apps can pack a punch in places you didn’t even know you needed!