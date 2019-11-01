The Incognito feature for Maps, which was announced by Google earlier this month, has finally started rolling out (via Android Police) to users. As the name of the feature clearly suggests, incognito mode ensures your Maps activity such as the places you search for, aren't saved.

When you enable incognito Mode in Maps, the app will not save your browse or search history and nor will it update your location history or shared location. Google will also not use any personal data to personalize Maps for you. However, enabling the feature doesn't disable all tracking. As noted by Google in its Maps Help forums, internet providers, voice search, other apps, and certain Google services can still track your activity.

To enable incognito mode on an Android device, you will have to open the Google Maps app and then tap on your profile picture. Next, tap on "Turn on incognito mode."

As expected, the feature is being rolled out in stages. This means it may take a few days for the incognito mode in Maps to become available to all users. While the feature is currently being rolled out only to Android devices, Google says it will soon be making its way to Maps users on iOS as well.

Google will let you report more types of road incidents on Maps