The HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One printer is an economical option at $149, and it's designed to fit seamlessly into the smartphone-first era. Not only does it offer up a means for printing off documents and photos, copying, and scanning, but it also delivers on a sense of style that's modern and subtle. Just as our phones and computers have become sleek devices without bulging appendages or clunky hinges, the HP ENVY Pro 6455 exhibits a smooth exterior that you probably won't feel the need to hide away in a closet.

Many of us use our smartphones for just about everything. We can talk with our friends, chat with our parents, stream the latest movie, dive into virtual reality, and listen to all of our favorite music. We can do work, edit documents, and take pictures, too. They're powerful machines, but when it comes time to take the digital media of our phone and turn it into physical media by printing, we can run into a problem. A lot of the printers we run into are probably from a time when phones were meant for making calls. The clunky, old USB cables on those printers aren't meant for our phones. But, HP has the solution.

The HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One is ready for whatever you throw at it. It can tackle large print jobs, automatically scan multi-page documents, and even provides two years of free mobile fax service.

The HP ENVY Pro 6455 can handle all your general printing, with a 10 page-per-minute print speed, automatic duplex printing, and a large (and hidden) input tray. An automatic document feeder on top can also help you handle workloads like scanning without having to manually insert every page.

So, how does that all benefit your phone? Well, the HP ENVY Pro 6455 is perfectly suited to the phone-first era. It can connect over USB, but its primary connection is over an 802.11ac dual-band wireless connection. Once it's on your home network, you can use the HP Smart app to interact with it on your phone from anywhere. You can easily send prints to it when you're out and about. If you need to scan documents, you can create JPGs of PDFs that go straight to your phone. The HP ENVY Pro 6455 even supports fax with 24-months of free mobile fax service included with the printer.

And, don't worry about the HP ENVY Pro 6455 online connection being unreliable. HP has implemented a self-healing Wi-Fi technology to help the printer stay online. Plus, dual-band Wi-Fi support gives it more ways to stay connected to your router. Bluetooth 5.0 support even gives you an extra way to connect.

So, whether you're looking for a way to print off your favorite photos, scan work documents onto your phone, or just simplify your life with a printer that can do it all, the HP ENVY Pro 6455 is ready for you and your phone.