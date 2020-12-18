There's no other way to put it: spam/scam calls are terrible. They're persistent, getting smarter all the time, and a daily nuisance for most people.

Thankfully, steps have been made over the last couple of years to help us deal with these pesky calls. The Google Phone app has built-in tools for automatically screening and blocking these calls on your behalf, and just this year, T-Mobile rolled out its Scam Shield service for both Android and iOS.

A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about the constant issue of spam callers, saying:

This got us to wondering — How do you manage spam calls?

