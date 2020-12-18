Call screeningSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

There's no other way to put it: spam/scam calls are terrible. They're persistent, getting smarter all the time, and a daily nuisance for most people.

Thankfully, steps have been made over the last couple of years to help us deal with these pesky calls. The Google Phone app has built-in tools for automatically screening and blocking these calls on your behalf, and just this year, T-Mobile rolled out its Scam Shield service for both Android and iOS.

A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about the constant issue of spam callers, saying:

werkx

I'm on T-Mobile and they provide a service blocking and filtering spam calls. It's not perfect but seems to work well enough. Check with your carrier to see if they provide similar service.

Reply
djm1947

We have, on a few occasions, had calls spoofing our phone number. Obviously, we knew it was a spoof. We did not answer. Had about 7 calls for 2 days, then they started to decline and finally stopped after about 5 days. We also get many spoofed calls, most of which are automated. Just block them and move on.

Reply
Golfdriver97

Doesn't Google assistant "answer" the call to an extent while in DND? If so, that answer gives bots a green light to try to keep calling. It is best to keep blocking the number.

Reply
me just saying

go to your local sporting good store and get an air horn...seriously, it is to the point, I just don't answer the phone. I also have a google voice number which I give out instead of my real number and forward the calls. this way if I get too many spam calls, it is easy to change wihout losing the real number my family and friends have.

Reply

This got us to wondering — How do you manage spam calls?

Join the conversation in the forums!

