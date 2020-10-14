Google's surprise 'Search On' event is all about AI

Start shopping! Amazon Prime Day deals are already flowing

Babu Mohan

Google Search OnSource: Google

What you need to know

  • Google is holding a "Search On" virtual event on October 15.
  • The event will focus on the latest improvements to Google Search.
  • The Search On livestream will begin at 12 PM ET on Thursday.

Last month, Google introduced the latest addition to its hardware lineup at a virtual "Launch Night In" event. The company has now announced a new "Search On" event, which will focus on the latest improvements to Google Search and how it is "helping people understand the world in new ways" with the power of AI.

The event will begin at 3 PM ET on October 15 and will be livestreamed on YouTube as well as the event page) on Google's website. Google usually details new improvements and features coming to Search and other services at its annual I/O developer event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the event had to be canceled entirely this year. Since then, Google has been sharing new updates to services like Assistant and Google Maps through blog posts and small virtual events.

At I/O 2019, Google announced new AR search features, allowing users to view and interact with 3D objects directly from search. While the collection of AR objects in Search wasn't expansive initially, there are now hundreds of 3D animals and objects that you can explore.

In addition to revealing improvements to Search, Google will likely reveal new features coming to Google Lens, Google Images, and a few other tools as well.

