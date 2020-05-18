Google is rolling out a new update for the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and select third-party Assistant smart displays such as the Lenovo Smart Display. As per the folks at Android Police, the update brings significantly improved smart home controls to the smart displays, along with a few other enhancements and new features.

Your smart display can now show the current status of your smart lights on the main page. However, not all smart lights support this new feature. According to the Android Police report, Philips Hue and Lifx smart lights support the live light status feature currently. You will see a yellow icon when the light is on and a grey icon with no glow when it is off. In addition to the current status, you can now view Hue scenes as well on your smart display.