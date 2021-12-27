What you need to know
- Google Maps is apparently crashing on Android Auto due to a bug.
- The navigation interface appears to relaunch every five or 10 minutes.
- Google has yet to acknowledge the issue.
Google Maps on Android Auto is designed to give you an uninterrupted guide on the road without requiring you to touch the screen, but a new bug seems to be preventing some users from having a seamless experience with the app.
As spotted by Autoevolution, the app keeps on refreshing for a number of users while in navigation mode. This reportedly occurs every five to 10 minutes for no apparent reason.
The problem appears to occur regardless of which Android phone is used. Some of those affected by the issue complained on Google's forum, and they own a Huawei Mate 20 Pro and a Google Pixel 3 XL. A Vivo X70 Pro owner even captured the issue in action.
According to forum comments, the problem affects both wired and wireless Android Auto connections. However, based on the number of complaints in the forum, the bug appears to be limited in scope. This implies that it is not as widespread as we fear.
Unfortunately for those who are experiencing the problem, a solution is currently out of reach, and Google has yet to acknowledge the bug. This means that the usual workarounds, such as resetting the phone or clearing the cache, do not appear to resolve the issue.
It's unclear how many people are affected by the problem. Android Central has reached out to Google for a statement, and we'll update this post as soon as we hear back.
