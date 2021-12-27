Google Maps on Android Auto is designed to give you an uninterrupted guide on the road without requiring you to touch the screen, but a new bug seems to be preventing some users from having a seamless experience with the app.

As spotted by Autoevolution, the app keeps on refreshing for a number of users while in navigation mode. This reportedly occurs every five to 10 minutes for no apparent reason.

The problem appears to occur regardless of which Android phone is used. Some of those affected by the issue complained on Google's forum, and they own a Huawei Mate 20 Pro and a Google Pixel 3 XL. A Vivo X70 Pro owner even captured the issue in action.