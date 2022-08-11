Rec Room goes to the Wild West with Showdown mode later this month

What you need to know

Rec Room will be adding a new game room called Showdown featuring 3v3 competitive multiplayer shoot outs in a western setting.

Creators will also get access to new tools that refine their own rooms and create more intricate weapons.

Showdown will be coming to Rec Room on VR, PC, consoles, and mobile on Aug. 18.

Social multiplayer game Rec Room will be receiving a new original game later this month that takes players to the Old West, the game's studio Rec Room Inc. announced today.

The new room is called Showdown and features the western ghost town of Sarsaparilla Springs that has been turned into a makeshift battleground. Players arrive by the Rec Express train, dress up in western outfits, and two teams of three compete against each other in shoot outs for various rewards.

The room also introduces new Maker Pen tools that lets players "refine their rooms with chips, circuits, and new Maker Pen materials," and PvP rooms to create multiplayer games. Creators will also be able to design their own weapons in more depth with rate of fire, distance, and "star ratings."

“When we set out to make a Rec Room Original, we’re always looking for new ways to expand what’s possible for players and creators in Rec Room.” said Josh Wehrly, Rec Room co-founder and assistant creative director. “Originals not only give us the opportunity to deliver rad new games, but also drive creation in Rec Room forward by releasing the tools that power these games to the creative community."

The last Rec Room Original was Rec Rally, a multiplayer off-road racing game for up to six players, that was released last year. That game mode added drivable vehicles to the game alongside vehicular combat with the ability to shoot while driving.

The Showdown mode for Rec Room, one of the best games on Oculus Quest 2, will be available to all players on Aug. 18. The game is available for Oculus Quest 2 headsets, PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Android, and iOS devices.