Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable looks like the Quest 2's most ambitious game

What you need to know

Based on the popular manga series, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is a single-player/ co-op action game arriving "this winter."

We saw pre-rendered animations of the game's aerial combat against monstrous titans within the walled city during the Quest Games Showcase.

It's being developed by Japanese developer UNIVRS, which previously made Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing.

At the Meta Quest Games Showcase, we saw a brief, idealized glimpse of Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable — and it's a dream come true for fans of the show. Developer UNIVRS took pains to recreate the world, Scout Regiment outfit, Omni-directional Mobility gear, and titans in loving detail.

In reality, we'll have to wait and see how the game runs on the Meta Quest 2's mobile-level processor before we get too hyped for it. The "pre-rendered animations" shown in the trailer couldn't possibly run on a Snapdragon XR2.

Despite our trepidations, it's clear that Attack on Titan VR intends to capture the dynamic movement and combat that fans of the anime will appreciate.

Koei Tecmo made two third-person AoT games for PC and consoles years ago, but the first-person Unbreakable will capture the feeling of being a titan-killing scout within the world, aiming grappling hooks and slicing at titans' necks with your own hands via motion controls — or getting swallowed by a titan up close (shudders).

The press release promises "entirely free three-dimensional movement," which suggests it won't be an on-rails experience but could prove tough for VR newbies not used to simulation sickness. You'll also be able to play with another gravity-defying player in coop mode if you want.

We don't know yet whether Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable will star main characters or self-inserts, but UNIVRS promises "unique missions," meaning it probably won't follow directly alongside the manga's plot. The promo image above shows the Armored Titan, which does suggest you'll at least fight familiar foes.

UNIVRS says the game will have both English and Japanese dubs, which makes us hope it'll bring back the same voice actors from the show. It's expected to ship "this winter," which either means late 2023 or early 2024.

When it comes to upcoming Quest 2 games, Attack on Titan VR is certainly high on the list of famous IPs coming to the VR console this year (hopefully). Other games announced today include Stranger Things VR, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, Ghostbusters VR, and classic adventure game The 7th Guest.