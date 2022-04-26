Jiggle Physics 125: Allegedly

Tune in this week for another heaping spoonful of games industry nonsense, including an ad system for Xbox games, Sonic Origins' preorder scheme, and "girl boss" energy. Also, Gearbox has announced a new Tales from the Borderlands game, a 'leaked' Game Boy emulator for Switch, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

Meta's Sheryl Sandberg reportedly pressured outlet to drop story on Activision CEO Bobby Kotick

Gearbox announces new Tales from the Borderlands game

Report: Microsoft working on ad system for Xbox games

Sonic Origins comes to Xbox and other platforms in June 2022

Sonic Origins' preorder scheme is way past uncool

Nintendo recap: Game Boy emulator for Switch 'leaks' and alleged workers' rights violations

Nintendo allegedly violated workers' right to unionize