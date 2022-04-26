Jiggle Physics 125: Allegedly
Tune in this week for another heaping spoonful of games industry nonsense, including an ad system for Xbox games, Sonic Origins' preorder scheme, and "girl boss" energy. Also, Gearbox has announced a new Tales from the Borderlands game, a 'leaked' Game Boy emulator for Switch, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Meta's Sheryl Sandberg reportedly pressured outlet to drop story on Activision CEO Bobby Kotick
Gearbox announces new Tales from the Borderlands game
Report: Microsoft working on ad system for Xbox games
Sonic Origins comes to Xbox and other platforms in June 2022
Sonic Origins' preorder scheme is way past uncool
Nintendo recap: Game Boy emulator for Switch 'leaks' and alleged workers' rights violations
