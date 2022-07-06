The Division Resurgence brings the popular series to Android

What you need to know

Tom Clancy's The Division is an action-RPG developed by Ubisoft and set during the aftermath of a pandemic.

The company will soon be bringing the experience to Android and iOS with The Division Resurgence.

The Division Resurgence isn't a port, it's an entirely new game featuring its own story.

Players can sign up for a chance to participate in upcoming tech tests.

With more and more franchises coming to mobile devices, it should come as no surprise that Ubisoft is creating a new entry set in The Division series for Android and iOS. Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence will feature a brand new storyline set in New York City, according to Ubisoft, and will be canon within the universe, giving players a new perspective on some of the events that already taken place.

The developer hasn't detailed all of the game modes available, though in a press release Ubisoft stated that it "this new chapter builds on all the original game modes." Its various PvE activities can be played either solo or in co-op, and it's expected to add new gear, classes, and enemy factions.

It's unclear if The Division Resurgence will feature support for any of the great mobile controllers out there, but Ubisoft stressed that it's being developed and optimized for mobile platforms, with "controls and a user interface tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices for veteran and newcomer players."

Players can sign up for a chance to participate in one of its upcoming technical tests on its official website. The Division Resurgence will be free-to-play on Android and iOS. At the moment, Ubisoft has not stated if or what kind of microtransactions if will have.

This news comes just a couple of months after the company announced Rainbow Six Mobile, another Tom Clancy IP that pits teams of operators against one another in PvP.