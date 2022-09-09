Niantic's Marvel World of Heroes in development for Android

What you need to know

Marvel World of Heroes is a new augmented reality game from Pokémon GO creator Niantic.

Players will be able to create their own superhero identity and team up with iconic heroes to battle crime and save the multiverse.

It is expected to release worldwide in 2023 for Android and iOS.

Those interested in Marvel World of Heroes can pre-register and sign up to await new information.

Pokémon GO developer Niantic has teamed up with Marvel for a brand-new AR adventure, this time starring everyone's favorite superheroes. Marvel World of Heroes allows players to create their own super persona and fight cosmic threats along with neighborhood crime, bringing the popular characters into the real world.

Niantic says that Marvel World of Heroes will task players with patrolling neighborhoods, completing missions, and thwarting interdimensional threats. By leveling up players can unlock new abilities and tools in their fight against local crime and whatever force threatens the multiverse.

Some characters of note that Niantic has revealed will be included are Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Captain America, but you can expect a larger roster to be revealed at a later date.

The studio plans to soft launch Marvel World of Heroes in limited regions for beta testing, though it did not reveal which regions and the timeframe for the soft launch. Niantic says it will use this time to listen to feedback and iterate on the experience before its final global release.

Marvel World of Heroes is due out worldwide in 2023 for Android and iOS devices.

While Niantic has released several AR games since Pokémon Go, including Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Pikmin Bloom, none have quite been as successful as the 2016 hit. The company is currently also working on Peridot, another augmented reality game that looks like one part Pokémon GO, one part Tamagotchi.