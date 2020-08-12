You likely know Dropbox for its cloud storage services, but the company has recently branched out into password management, as well. Back in June, Dropbox rolled out a beta preview of its new password manager, along with Dropbox Vault, a pin-protected section within your storage for safely backing up sensitive information — which is, of course, encrypted at every step.

Today, Dropbox Vault and Dropbox Password are officially out of beta, though you'll need to be a paying user on a Dropbox Plus or Family plan to gain access to either feature (Dropbox Professional users can use Dropbox Password, as well).

As you'd expect from any password manager, you can store your login details for various sites and use the service to autofill the information when needed. Dropbox Password is available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

You can also use Dropbox Password to generate secure passwords, with adjustable settings for length, numbers, and symbols.

Dropbox Vault lives within the standard Dropbox app, and provides end-to-end encryption for your sensitive files and documents. These files can't be accessed via third-party apps, though you can grant share permissions to other users, who can view but not edit the files within your Vault.

