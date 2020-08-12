What you need to know
- Dropbox Vault and Dropbox Password, first announced on June 16th, are officially available to paid Dropbox subscribers.
- Dropbox Password is already available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.
- Dropbox Vault allows you to store sensitive files in an encrypted, PIN-protected folder, and grant view-only permissions to trusted users.
You likely know Dropbox for its cloud storage services, but the company has recently branched out into password management, as well. Back in June, Dropbox rolled out a beta preview of its new password manager, along with Dropbox Vault, a pin-protected section within your storage for safely backing up sensitive information — which is, of course, encrypted at every step.
Today, Dropbox Vault and Dropbox Password are officially out of beta, though you'll need to be a paying user on a Dropbox Plus or Family plan to gain access to either feature (Dropbox Professional users can use Dropbox Password, as well).
As you'd expect from any password manager, you can store your login details for various sites and use the service to autofill the information when needed. Dropbox Password is available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
You can also use Dropbox Password to generate secure passwords, with adjustable settings for length, numbers, and symbols.
Dropbox Vault lives within the standard Dropbox app, and provides end-to-end encryption for your sensitive files and documents. These files can't be accessed via third-party apps, though you can grant share permissions to other users, who can view but not edit the files within your Vault.
Best Password Managers for Android in 2020
You can preorder the Surface Duo at Best Buy right now
If you're waiting to preorder your Surface Duo from Best Buy, wait no more. The big-box retailer has preorders available for both models, with prices starting at $1,400.
An all-new Cortex-X Exynos chip will supercharge the industry
An Exynos chip with AMD graphics and custom Cortex-X cores could be just what we wanted — and what the industry needs.
The best cheap Android phones you can buy in 2020, ranked
Want to save as much money as possible when getting an Android phone? We've done the research to show you which inexpensive phone to buy.
Time to dump Chrome: 8 alternative desktop web browsers
If you getting frustrated with the lack of privacy, slower speeds or difficulty using extensions in Chrome, it's time to switch to one of these web browsers.