Best answer: Yes, antivirus on Android can provide an extra layer of security for your phone, especially if your phone doesn't get frequent security updates.
- Scan apps and websites: Kaspersky Internet Security ($12 per year at Kaspersky)
- Antivirus with smart watch controls: Bitdefender Mobile Secuirty ($15 per year at Bitdefender)
Risky apps and websites
Many people have used their Android phones with no security problems with no additional security software for years. While many will be able to continue this trend, there are a few things to keep in mind, especially if you are a less tech-savvy user or often help one.
The first thing is that Android is a bigger target than ever thanks to people moving much of their personal information to their mobile devices. Besides that, phishing scams are more clever than ever and can disguise themselves as notifications of or communications like texts, emails, or even just calls.
The second thing is how often your phone gets updated. Android security patches are released to address vulnerabilities found in the operating system. The problem is that not all phones get these updates promptly and some older phones may not get them at all.
Most antivirus apps on Android scan your downloads, including new apps, to check for threats. They can also check the sites you're visiting in your web browser for known threats. This can include sites that are attempting to look like a legitimate app or website to trick you into giving away information.
Many paid antivirus apps also include helpful features like a device tracker in case of theft or even detection for new SIM cards. There are quite a few options for antivirus programs depending on your needs. We recommend Kasperksy and Bitdefender since both are quick and efficient and work on your Android devices, including your smartwatch, if you need it.
Phishing Protection
Kaspersky Internet Security
Fast scanning and low battery impact
With fast scans and a low impact on performance, Kaspersky's Internet Security package is a great way to add a security layer.
Smart Watch Controls
Bitdefender Mobile Security
Mobile security you can control from your wrist
Bitdefender stands out as a consistently great option with frequent updates, a low-performance impact, and solid features.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.
Which MVNOs are best for hotspot data?
MVNOs are offering more data than ever and many of them are letting you share it with your other Wi-Fi devices. If you need a backup plan for Wi-Fi or just spend a lot of time away from public access points, you can get connected with a prepaid carrier.
Add some protection with these great Pixel 3a XL Cases
The Pixel 3a XL is a big phone. Keep all of its tech goodness safe with one of these cases!