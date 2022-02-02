What you need to know In its Q4 earnings report, Meta reported $33.6 billion in revenue over the past three months.

Despite a 20% year-over-year growth, Facebook stocks have plummeted as a result of lower-than-expected growth.

Facebook Reality Labs earned about 2.3 billion in 2021, but total income was consistently negative every quarter.

Meta is reportedly pivoting to Reels to compete with TikTok, which has cut into its profits.

Zuckerberg blamed iOS privacy changes and new European regulations for reduced user data capture, which cuts into profits.

Meta's Q4 2021 earnings report was the first to split up its app and advertising revenue with its Reality Labs hardware division for VR and AR. And based on this first report, we learned exactly how much money Meta is hemmoraging for its virtual reality and augmented reality efforts, despite the success of the Oculus Quest 2. According to the report, Reality Labs — which encompasses Quest 2 sales and software sales — earned $534 million, $305 million, $558 million, and $877 million across the four quarters of 2021, totalling $2.3 billion. Evidently, sales grew significantly during Black Friday and the holiday season. Despite that, actual Reality Labs revenue was a net negative all year, as it lost $1.8 billion, $2.4 billion, $2.6 billion, and $3.3 billion during those same quarters. Increased sales likely corresponded with other increased costs. Meta has ramped up traditional advertising for its headset and popular games like Beat Saber; it has acquired developers like Supernatural and acquired upcoming exclusives like GTA: San Andreas; and R&D for upcoming VR/AR headsets will cut into profits too. Meta even announced today it would run a Quest 2 Super Bowl ad.