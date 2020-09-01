Video doorbells have proven to be an effective way to keep an eye on your front door and give your family a little peace of mind. The problem is, they're spendy and don't always live up to the hype. Most so-called "smart doorbells" on the market come with hidden fees, have complicated setups, and really aren't that smart. Blurams Smart Video Doorbell is different. Like a 24/7 doorman, the Blurams Smart Video Doorbell is an always-ready video camera doorbell with two-way audio, AI facial recognition, automatic voice response, and an anti-theft alarm. And there are no hidden fees.

Imagine someone you know coming to your front door, ringing the bell, and getting an automated "hello" from you. That's one of the many features of the Blurams Smart Video Doorbell. AI facial recognition locks in on familiar visitors and can be programmed via the companion app to give an automated voice response. Now that's smart! Blurams works with Alexa, Google Home, Apple's Siri, and IFTTT, allowing you to customize your experience as needed. Would you like the living room lights to flip on when you step on the front porch to enter your home? With the Blurams Smart Video Doorbell, you can do that. The AI facial recognition keys in on your identity and can perform a wide variety of tasks like turning on lights, playing music, or even making a cup of coffee.

There are no hidden fees with this unit. You'll get free 72-hour cloud storage, real-time activity alerts, a 160-degree wide-angle view, 1080p footage, automatic voice response, and an anti-theft alarm. And at night, no more squinting to see who's standing at your door. With passive infrared (PIR) sensors, you'll get a clear picture day or night that displays on your smartphone or smart assistant. The Blurams Smart Video Doorbell can be used with a rechargeable battery or be hardwired to your home. Are you ready to step up your security game with today's most intelligent video doorbell? Don't miss this limited time offer to save more than half off the all-new video doorbell from Blurams.

