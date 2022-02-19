I remember reading the quote above a while ago but I had to look up who actually said it — turns out it comes from French author André Maurois (The Silence of Colonel Bramble is an excellent read by the way) who was also Winston Churchill's official interpreter. I never bothered to think much about what it really meant, but I think I understand it a little better now. Business is, at its core, cut-throat and dirty. You're probably wondering where I'm going with this or maybe you're thinking that I've finally snapped and it's time to give me some medication and put me to bed. You might be right, but you should have a look at this article from Reuters while I'm changing into my pajamas: Two U.S. Big Tech antitrust bills backed by publisher trade group. "Old media" trade group with ulterior motives If you're like me, you will likely recognize many of the businesses named in that article but can't quite figure out how they are all connected or how they have anything to do with App Store fees at Apple and Google. I'll save you the trouble of wandering down a Google rabbit hole — they don't. Digital Content Next, a trade group comprised of businesses like Hearst Publishing, BET, Disney, and the Boston Globe, isn't in the business of running app stores for smartphones but is very concerned about how Google and Apple are doing it anyway. I want to think that DCN is simply looking out for my (and your) best interests. After all, I'm a Paramount+ subscriber and visit the Weather Channel to check my local forecast every now and then, so I'm a customer of theirs in a long convoluted way. But I know better. I know that to DCN and the companies that make it what it is, I am nothing but an income-generation machine who will pay my monthly subscription fees for access to the media it provides.

But I am also a cynic who doesn't trust "businessmen" regardless of who they work for. I know that to Google I am also just a revenue-generation device that contributes both actual cash and a wealth of data — both of which make Google just a teensy bit richer. But I am still curious as to why NPR cares how much Google charges small independent app developers. To answer that, you need to look at the list of all companies that make up DCN and notice that many of them have one thing in common: They are/were print publishers who haven't had the success they would like transitioning to online media. Sure, the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times are doing fine but one can only imagine how much more they could generate if pesky Google didn't include summaries in search results. We see News Corp on the list and they haven't tried to hide how much they hate Google giving us information for free in Australia so I am going to assume they hate Google giving us information for free everywhere else, too. Yes, I am saying that I think a trade group made of "old media" is helping the U.S. government punish Google and Apple any way it can because that's how business works. Whether it's Edison and Tesla electrocuting elephants or General Motors trying to lure Ralph Nader with prostitutes and tapping his phones, business is dirty. And it seems the bigger they get, the dirtier they become. Wishful thinking