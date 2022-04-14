Best standing desk converter 2022
Transform your existing table into a standing desk using these converters.
Switching over to a standing desk is a wise decision for your physiological well-being. Improving your health doesn't necessarily have to cost you, though. Save some cash and grab a converter, also known as a desk riser, instead of purchasing a full-blown standing desk at full cost. These are the best standing desk converters to transform your existing table into a whole new product.
Pick the right standing desk converter for your budget
VIVO 32 inch Desk Converter
Standout package
VIVO's 32 inch Desk Converter is the perfect height increasing solution for your office, at home and away. It has two platforms to accommodate your PC as well as your keyboard and mouse, and the entire rig is adjustable as well. Its size is perfect for near about everyone and the price tag is fantastic.
VariDesk Pro Plus 36
Lots of room
If you require a lot of space when working, look into the wide VariDesk Pro Plus 36. It has so much room that you can place two monitors on the top area. The keyboard tray pops out in and that's big too, allowing you to freely move your mouse with ease. Only thing is, this one's a pricey option.
FlexiSpot Motorized Standing Desk Converter
Trusted table-maker
FlexiSpot is a common name when it comes to standing desks. It's wonderful to know that the brand makes more affordable alternatives to those tables. This standing desk converter is fully motorized, making it super simple to adjust your height preferences. It's also lighter and cheaper than other dual-monitors converters.
Prima Zone Foldable Laptop Stand for Desk
Entry-level pick
Don't have big bucks to spend on a riser? This Foldable Laptop Stand from Prima Zone is incredibly affordable. Although you can contort the stand at different angles, you don't get fancy features like extra trays and height adjustability.
Fenge Standing Desk
Maximum value
The Fenge Standing Desk sits on the more cost-effective side of things. It has a decent amount of space on top and you can alter the height to suit your needs. There's only one surface here, so you'll only be able to squeeze in one display and a smaller peripherals.
Stand Steady X-Elite Pro
Room for everyone
Stand Steady's X-Elite Pro may only have one tray but that's enough to fit all your accessories. This extra large desk converter measures a whopping 40 inches wide. Keeping in mind the heavy load on top, the base is built to be solid and wobble-free.
Wisfor Bamboo Standing Desk Convertor
Nature's offering
Wisfor's desk rising solution is rather non-traditional, seeing as it's made of entirely of wood. The Bamboo Standing Desk Convertor has multiple slots for you to adjust the height of the two wooden trays. Unlike mechanical options, this one cannot be customized to your exact preference, but it does cost a lot less.
Mount-It! Single Monitor Electric Standing Desk Converter
Long-form riser
Mount-It! makes this minimalist riser that is a true standing desk alternative. It has a maximum height of 20.75 inches and features a linear design. The tiny monitor stand and the spacious keyboard tray both move electrically. Plus, the monitor mount is VESA compatible.
Uprite Ergo Sit2Stand Plus
Size matters
The Uprite Ergo Sit2Stand Plus is an oversized desk converter that can mount two monitors on top. Impressively, this over-the-top stand desk setup has two trays in addition to the monitor mounts, without taking up an excessive amount of room in the horizontal sense.
Paying more for better isn't always necessary
The highest-grade standing desk converters are worthy alternatives to proper standing desks. You could purchase a full-fledged cheap standing desk, but these awesome converters are even more cost-effective. On top of that, you get the added benefits of portability and versatility. Many of these options work as lap desks in a squeeze, giving you a nice break from your usual working space.
Our favorite desk converter of the lot is the VIVO 32 inch Desk Converter. You get everything you need from a riser out of this VIVO product. Measuring 32 inches wide, the standing desk converter offers a lot of room for you to place your computer. The secondary tray can be allotted for accessories like your keyboard, mousepad, and mouse. The height is adjustable and the entire rig is built sturdy. The VIVO 32 inch Desk Converter is really affordable, packing loads of value overall.
If you need even more room, go for some of the larger desk risers such as the VESA compatible Mount-It! Single Monitor Electric Standing Desk Converter. The base has a small footprint, covering less surface area. You get to place your office equipment upwards, on the motorized tray and the single monitor mount way up top. It doesn't bear as hefty a price tag as the premium Uprite Ergo Sit2Stand Plus, making it even more favorable.
