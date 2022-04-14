Best standing desk converter 2022

Switching over to a standing desk is a wise decision for your physiological well-being. Improving your health doesn't necessarily have to cost you, though. Save some cash and grab a converter, also known as a desk riser, instead of purchasing a full-blown standing desk at full cost. These are the best standing desk converters to transform your existing table into a whole new product.

Pick the right standing desk converter for your budget

Paying more for better isn't always necessary

The highest-grade standing desk converters are worthy alternatives to proper standing desks. You could purchase a full-fledged cheap standing desk, but these awesome converters are even more cost-effective. On top of that, you get the added benefits of portability and versatility. Many of these options work as lap desks in a squeeze, giving you a nice break from your usual working space.

Our favorite desk converter of the lot is the VIVO 32 inch Desk Converter. You get everything you need from a riser out of this VIVO product. Measuring 32 inches wide, the standing desk converter offers a lot of room for you to place your computer. The secondary tray can be allotted for accessories like your keyboard, mousepad, and mouse. The height is adjustable and the entire rig is built sturdy. The VIVO 32 inch Desk Converter is really affordable, packing loads of value overall.

If you need even more room, go for some of the larger desk risers such as the VESA compatible Mount-It! Single Monitor Electric Standing Desk Converter. The base has a small footprint, covering less surface area. You get to place your office equipment upwards, on the motorized tray and the single monitor mount way up top. It doesn't bear as hefty a price tag as the premium Uprite Ergo Sit2Stand Plus, making it even more favorable.