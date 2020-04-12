Best Lap Desks in 2020: Working from home just got easier Android Central 2020

Whether you're working from home, want to get in a gaming session from your bed or some movies while stuck at home, a good lap desk is invaluable. There are so many choices out there — from adjustable options to those with lights or fans. We've rounded up the best for you to get for whatever you want to do from wherever you want to do it.

Work where you choose

If you've ever tried to use a laptop while sitting on a couch, bed, or chair, you know how uncomfortable it can be. In some cases, it is downright difficult. In today's world, being mobile is almost a necessity, whether that's for work or relaxation. In some situations having a good surface to work from that lets you get what you want done, is hard to come by.

These times are where a quality and comfortable lap desk really comes in handy. Sure, you could just use a book or a box, but those are neither comfortable or that functional. That's why we really like the Kavalan Lap Desk. From it's well thought out features to the very soft lap and wrist pads, you can get things done efficiently as well as comfortably. Perhaps you want just a touch more luxury while in bed and working. Then look no further than Sofia+Sam Multi-Tasking Lap Desk with USB Light. Not only do you get a sturdy and comfortable lap desk, you also get a slide-out tray for your mouse as well as a light to keep everything in view.

So whether it is a late-night work session, gaming from the comfort of your bed, or maybe you just want to switch up where you are watching movies, a lap desk is a great thing to have around. So get comfy and be ready to get things done with one of the lap desks we've picked out for you.