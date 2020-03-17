Best Lap Desks in 2020: Working from home just got easier Android Central 2020

Whether you're working from home, want to get in a gaming session from your bed or some movies while stuck at home, a good lap desk is invaluable. There are so many choices out there — from adjustable options to those with lights or fans. We've rounded up the best for you to get for whatever you want to do from wherever you want to do it.

Space for activites: Kavalan Lap Desk

This lap desk from Kavalan not only looks great but has great functionality that makes terrific use of its size. The desk has mouse pads on both sides for right or left-handed use, or as a spot for your phone to hang out. There is also a slot at the top of the desk should you want to use a tablet and prop it up. Dual pads on the bottom and a wrist rest make sure you stay comfy while you work or play.

$43 at Amazon

A solid choice: Mind Reader Bamboo Lap Desk

This lap desk from Mind Reader is crafted from bamboo with quality hardware to ensure it'll last you a long time. The top is divided into two sections, with the left side being equipped to tilt into three positions, keeping the right section open for a mouse or notepad. There is also a small drawer that pulls out from the right side for pens, cords, or other supplies. There are two legs that can work on a variety of surfaces, or you can fold them up and use the desk flat.

$20 at Amazon

Turn it into a seat: The Surf Portable Lap Desk

The Surf Portable Lap Desk looks nothing like your typical lap desk because it's designed to be both a seat and a desk that can be used from the floor or a chair. The S-shaped plastic has an angled top surface for writing from or using a laptop at a comfortable height. These creative desks are great for times you want to work from a more raised height. There is even a pad sold separately if you need extra comfort.

$25 at Amazon

Keep it together: MavoCraft Folding Lap Desk

MavoCraft has a clever desk that not only gives you a nice place to work from while seated, but also a place to keep your supplies in. This lap desk has two legs that can fold flat or be extended to get you a raised surface to work from. The top opens up to three different compartments for you to keep a notebook, pens, pencils, cords, or whatever other small items you need.

$23 at Amazon

Lap of luxury: Sofia+Sam Multi-Tasking Lap Desk with USB Light

Sofia+Sam is offering a well made and very comfortable lap desk that has some beneficial features in tow. First, there is a comfortable wrist pad on top and a wedge-shaped memory foam lap pad. Secondly, Sofia+Sam included a slide-out tray for a mouse or notepad, but there's also a slot at the top of it — as well as the main desk — to prop up your phone. To top it off there is also an adjustable LED light. It's powered by either AA batteries or via a USB cable to your laptop.

$49 at Amazon

Modern comfort: HUANUO Lap Laptop Desk

HUANUO created a lap desk with a modern design and practical functions, including comfortable wrist pad and lap pads. This versatile size allows for enough space to not feel cramped, but also not oversized when it comes to storing it. Included on the top is a space where you can slot in a tablet. Along the backside of the lap desk are two pockets that can be used for storage for your pens, mouse, or cables.

$38 at Amazon

I'll drink to that: LapGear Cup Holder Lap Desk

One of the biggest questions associated with using a lap desk: Where do you put your drink? Well, LapGear has solved that by building a cup holder right into the top to keep your drink nearby safely. The top has a marble-inspired look with a device ledge to keep things from sliding off. With a comfortable lap pad and a carrying handle near, you'll be able to keep working — and hydrated — while working mobile.

$30 at Amazon

Stay cool and work hard: Targus Portable Chill Hub with High Speed Fans

When situations get intense they often heat up, and the same goes for your laptop. Targus has a lap desk that is here to help with that problem. The adjustable top is well-vented to dissipate heat, and if that isn't enough, there are also four ultra-quiet fans. Powered by your laptop, these fans will ensure your work or gaming session stays cool. Also built-in is a 4-port USB hub to expand your connectivity.

$41 at Amazon

Just the basics: Mind Reader Lapdesk

Sometimes all you need is a sturdy surface to give you a comfortable place to get some work done anywhere you want. That's what you get with the Mind Reader Lapdesk. You won't get some of the bells and whistles like others on this list, but the top has eight different adjustable positions to get you just the right angle to work from. A cushioned bottom aids in comfort and stability, and when it's time to go, Mind Reader included a handle.

$13 at Amazon

Work where you choose

If you've ever tried to use a laptop while sitting on a couch, bed, or chair, you know how uncomfortable it can be. In some cases, it is downright difficult. In today's world, being mobile is almost a necessity, whether that's for work or relaxation. In some situations having a good surface to work from that lets you get what you want done, is hard to come by.

These times are where a quality and comfortable lap desk really comes in handy. Sure, you could just use a book or a box, but those are neither comfortable or that functional. That's why we really like the Kavalan Lap Desk. From it's well thought out features to the very soft lap and wrist pads, you can get things done efficiently as well as comfortably. Perhaps you want just a touch more luxury while in bed and working. Then look no further than Sofia+Sam Multi-Tasking Lap Desk with USB Light. Not only do you get a sturdy and comfortable lap desk, you also get a slide-out tray for your mouse as well as a light to keep everything in view.

So whether it is a late-night work session, gaming from the comfort of your bed, or maybe you just want to switch up where you are watching movies, a lap desk is a great thing to have around. So get comfy and be ready to get things done with one of the lap desks we've picked out for you.

