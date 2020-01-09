Dogs of CES 2020Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Most people think CES and immediately think smartwatches, self-driving cars, new laptops, and some crazy new AR glasses. The truth is, CES genuinely has something for everyone. From nightmarish, hyper-realistic installations from your favorite TV shows to live performances from Janelle Monae, it's a pretty great way to explore the future.

But did you know there are dogs here? Because there are dogs here, and I met almost all of them. And now, you can also meet them.

Dogs of CESDogs of CESSource: Android Central / Russell Holly

Our first two fluffs are both hard-working servie animals with owners who needed help getting around the convention center. I didn't get their names, because their owners were both extremely busy at the time. But still, look at these hard workers!

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

Pepper is a bomb-sniffing dog, and she's doing her very best to keep CES safe.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

Pepper's partner, Sully, is also keeping CES super safe.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

Bells is not here in an official capacity, really just people watching and welcoming pets.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

Wells here is hard at work keeping the CES Convention Center safe on the first morning of the show.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

Torch here is very excited about escalators. That tail refused to quit the whole ride up!

Dogs of CES 2020Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

Scamp is not only a great security dog, but you guys HE HAS HIS OWN BUSINESS CARD!

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

This is Bo, and he REALLY likes birds.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

Raider was really hoping I had some treats, but I'm a disappointment.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

I tried to get Atticus to look at me, but he was very busy.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

This is Tiger, can you guess where the name comes from?

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

This is Biers. She is very into VR and AR.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

This is Wookie the Bear Pom. He has an Instagram page, because he's a super star.

Dogs of CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

Dawn is hard at work, but soooo tired.

We are also soooo tired. Thanks for a great CES, everyone 🍻!

