Most people think CES and immediately think smartwatches, self-driving cars, new laptops, and some crazy new AR glasses. The truth is, CES genuinely has something for everyone. From nightmarish, hyper-realistic installations from your favorite TV shows to live performances from Janelle Monae, it's a pretty great way to explore the future. But did you know there are dogs here? Because there are dogs here, and I met almost all of them. And now, you can also meet them.

Our first two fluffs are both hard-working servie animals with owners who needed help getting around the convention center. I didn't get their names, because their owners were both extremely busy at the time. But still, look at these hard workers!

Pepper is a bomb-sniffing dog, and she's doing her very best to keep CES safe.

Pepper's partner, Sully, is also keeping CES super safe.

Bells is not here in an official capacity, really just people watching and welcoming pets.

Wells here is hard at work keeping the CES Convention Center safe on the first morning of the show.

Torch here is very excited about escalators. That tail refused to quit the whole ride up! Scamp is not only a great security dog, but you guys HE HAS HIS OWN BUSINESS CARD!

This is Bo, and he REALLY likes birds.

Raider was really hoping I had some treats, but I'm a disappointment.

I tried to get Atticus to look at me, but he was very busy.

This is Tiger, can you guess where the name comes from?

This is Biers. She is very into VR and AR.