On June 6, Google held its first Stadia Connect livestream to reveal key information about the upcoming game streaming service.

Not only did we get a taste of the initial game lineup, but we also learned how much Stadia costs and when it'll be available to use.

Stadia's combination of a monthly fee and having to pay for games outright seems to have caused for some mixed reactions, and it's at least gotten some people in the AC forums talking about it.