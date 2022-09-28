Google Search adds new features to help you shop with confidence

What you need to know

Google introduced new features coming for users shopping on Search.

Users will soon be able to personalize their shopping results, view 3D visuals of sneakers, and see trending products through Search.

Dynamic filters are available now in Japan, the U.S., and India, with other features coming to mobile U.S. users in the months ahead.

Google is implementing new ways to assist users when shopping and browsing for items through its search engine.

With Google having wrapped up its Search On 2022 event, we're getting a closer look at the new tools coming for users interested in shopping. Features will vary from a new way to search for products, personalized results, and a way to keep up with the latest trends.

Google says that the driving force behind this new wave of features is its Shopping Graph, an AI model that understands more than 35 billion product listings which is an increase from 24 billion one year ago.

The first new feature will give users an easier way to shop for items. Beginning in the U.S., you can begin their query with "shop" followed by the item you're interested in. This will provide you with a feed of products, research tools, and nearby inventory related to that product you've searched for. The company is also expanding its shopping search experience beyond clothing to encompass more areas from electronics to beauty. This new feature will begin on mobile devices before moving to desktop computers.

Users will also be able to "shop the look" they've just found through Google. If you've come across an outfit that you really like, Google's shopping tool will provide you with images of those articles of clothing along with options of where to purchase them.

(Image credit: Google)

Soon, we'll even be able to see what's trending. As the seasons change, so do the styles we wear; Google's new shopping feature will showcase a list of trending products within a specific category. This not only helps users see what's trending and hot but also helps you find the latest brands. Google states that U.S. shoppers will be able to take advantage of this new trending product feature later this fall.

Google is also adding dynamic filters to the shopping experience, which will change based on trending styles for various clothing pieces. Google gives the example of searching for jeans, where users may find "bootcut" or "wide leg" as options, but those filters may change based on trending styles at the time. These dynamic filters are available now in the U.S., Japan, and India, with plans to expand to other regions.

With the Shop in 3D feature rolling out earlier this year for home goods, Google is now expanding the feature and allowing users to get a full view of different shoes that may be interested in purchasing. The company attributes this to its machine learning, which creatues 360-degree images of sneakers using a few still photos. This new 3D shopping will be coming to Search in the months ahead.

(Image credit: Google)

To boost your confidence while shopping, Google is improving its ability to help you understand and make those complex transactions. Users will soon find a new buying guide that will share helpful pieces of information about an item's size, weight, suspension, and even material.

(Image credit: Google)

While insights alone may not be enough, Google will soon provide the thoughts of other people who have purchased the product you're looking for. While on the page of a product you've searched, Google will provide you with the item's pros, cons, and ratings in one convenient viewing window. You will also have the option to opt into getting a notification on your phone whenever there is a price drop for that item. Google's new Page Insights will launch in the U.S. in the months ahead.

Google is also hoping to inspire you beyond your typical search box parameters. Users using the Discover tab in the Google app will see styles suggested to them based on what they've been shopping for and what other people have searched. You'll be able to tap on what you're interested in or use Google Lens to find where it's available for purchase.

Lastly, users will gain the ability to tell Search what their preferences are while they shop as part of an updated About this result experience. Search's new personalized shopping experience will roll out to U.S. users later in the year.