Google Messages might revamp text 'details' so you know who left you on read

What you need to know

A tipster discovered Google's redesign for the old text "details" pop-up in the Messages app.

The redesign lets users see who the text was delivered to and when they read it as timestamps are featured in each category.

Google is also working on bringing 911 RCS support to Messages, as well as scam detection features.

The Messages app is reportedly working on expanding text information detailing everything that happened to it.

The supposed update was spotted by AssembleDebug (Android Authority), who claims a text's "details" page may get an overhaul. In a recent Messages beta version, the tipster states they were able to leverage a new details page, instead of the old (current) pop-up window. This new page gives insight into the text message you've "long-pressed" at the top.

The core of this redesign under development is the ability for users to see what happened to the text; i.e., its delivery and read status per person. In group chats, viewing a text's details will show who the text was delivered to and who read it. The tipster found evidence showing the revamped page will organize things via "Read by" and "Delivered to" titles.

Each section features timestamps beside the person the message was sent to in the chat.

Beneath these sections, it seems Google will display its technical bits of information like the "type" of message, which should be E2EE (end-to-end encryption), priority, and more.

Interestingly, the tipster notes the redesign lets users tap a person's icon to access calling, one-on-one texting, and "information" options.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

It doesn't appear that the redesign is appearing widely in the beta, meaning we'll likely have to wait a while longer before/if Google rolls it out.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to knowing who left you on read, the company started testing improved scam detection in Messages. Testing kicked off during a beta last fall as Google leveraged on-device AI to run scam detection checks for text. The AI can even catch suspicious links and other "unwanted content."

Google highlighted in a recent blog post that these scam detection measures in Messages, as well as the Phone app, should arrive in March.

Elsewhere, it seems Google is inching closer to officially rolling out its 911 RCS support in Messages. Several more pieces of code were added to a recent Messages app version, delivering insight into its location-sharing functions for your local authorities. Google started down this path after FCC data showed roughly 53% of the emergency centers in the U.S. support text messages as a viable form of communication.