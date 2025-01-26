Google could soon let you tweak your Pixel's vibration pattern

What you need to know

An upcoming update to the Google Sounds app might bring new haptic feedback options to Pixel devices, giving users more control over how their phone feels during different system events.

This information was brought to light by Android expert Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority after obtaining an APK of Google Sounds version 3.2 via a tip provided by Nail Sadykov.

In version 3.2, the Ringtone Alert section has separate "Sounds" and "Vibrations" tabs. Android Authority’s screenshots show off 12 vibration patterns for ringtones and 11 more just for notifications.

For ringtones, these are the vibration patterns available:

Synchronized

Classic Long Vibration

Bumps

Buzz

Rhythm

Swirl

Drumbeat

Swoop

Snare

Gentle wave

Heartbeat

Gears

For notification alerts:

Classic Short Vibration

Taps

Blip

Rumble

Waves

Soft rise

Tremor

Fireworks

Rattlesnake

Whir

Rapid fire

According to Android Authority, each vibration pattern has its own mix of intensity and duration, so you can really make your Pixel feel like yours. But it’s still up in the air if the Vibration & Haptics sliders will give you even more control.

On top of that, Rahman spotted some visual tweaks in the Sound & Vibration menu inside the device’s Settings.

In the Sound & Vibration menu, the "Phone ringtone" and "Default notification sound" options will get new names: "Ringtone alert" and "Notification alert." These will now sit right below the volume sliders for Calls, Ringtones, Notifications, and Alarms.

Google Sounds version 3.2, with its new vibration patterns for Pixel phones, isn't available yet. It hasn't hit the Play Store, and you can’t sideload it either at the moment.

Right now, there’s no clear timeline for when these new vibration patterns will roll out on Pixel devices. Some think they might drop with an upcoming update to Google Sounds or possibly with the next Android 16 beta, which just made its debut a couple of days ago.