Dave Burke steps down as Android engineering VP

Dave Burke announces that he's moving away from his role leading Android engineering, but will continue as an advisor.

Burke is seeking new "AI/bio projects" within Google, although details on his successor have not yet been revealed.

Burke is one of the latest Android leads to transition away into a new role following the major Platforms & Devices reorg earlier this year.

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, long-time Android engineering VP Dave Burke revealed that he is stepping away from his role. Burke said in a post on X that "it's time for a change" after 14 years leading Android engineering and that he'll continue as an advisor for the time being.

So... after 14 yrs leading Android engineering, I've decided it's time for a change. An awe-inspiring ride helping build the biggest OS on the planet (+ many Nexus/Pixel). I'm forever grateful for the opp. Continuing as advisor while figuring out what's next in AI/bio. More here:…June 13, 2024

Burke further elaborates on his decision to depart from his role in a lengthy email to his colleagues that he shared via LinkedIn, explaining that he is "exploring AI / bio projects" within Google with the help of CEO Sundar Pichai.

"AI has the potential to play a pivotal role in accelerating drug discovery, with wide applicability, including in hard-to-treat pediatric cancers, a topic close to my heart," Burke says in the post.

Burke started working at Google in 2007 and became VP of Engineering for Android in 2014. He had a major hand in various products, as outlined in his post, and helped shape Android into what it is today. He's also a major presence at Google I/O, where he has demonstrated the latest features coming to the platform. "But at the end of the day, what I'm most proud of is the team I helped build as we scaled Android users 3000x from 1 million to over 3 billion."

(Image credit: Android Central)

Burke's departure seemingly underscores major changes happening within Google. The company announced in April that it was restructuring and combining its software and hardware divisions into one Platforms & Devices team under the leadership of Rick Osterloh. During the announcement, it was revealed that long-time Android lead Hiroshi Lockheimer was stepping away from his role and moving onto an advisory role during the transition before kickstarting a new executive sponsor role for Google in Japan.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google learned from sources that Burke's departure may be part of a reorganization of the newly formed Platforms & Devices team. Android Central reached out to Google for a comment on Burke's departure and the alleged reorganization, but a spokesperson said they had nothing to share.

Meanwhile, Burke's announcement did not mention who would succeed him, but he said more details would come soon.

"It's important for me to leave you in good hands with a well thought out succession plan. We'll be following up shortly with some additional specifics about this change, so please keep an eye out for that."