Amazon's Fire TV platform has become one of the most recognizable in the streaming world, existing on streaming boxes, dongles, and even soundbars with the introduction of the Anker Nebula from 2019. At CES 2020, Amazon announced further expansions for the platform, bringing it to more places than ever before.

Speaking of soundbars, Amazon's now opening up its Fire TV Edition for Soundbars program to more companies — including the likes of Anker, Polk Audio, and Tonly. To kick off the initiative's growth, Amazon is launching the TCL Alto 8+ Soundbar which is available for purchase starting today in the U.S.

Moving away from soundbars, Fire TV is coming to an area that you may not have expected, and that's the car. Fire TV Edition for Auto is kicking off with the help of BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and with Fire TV Edition for Auto, in-car displays will be able to provide hands-free Alexa, touch controls, and offline playback of your favorite shows.

Per Amazon: