What you need to know
- Amazon is creating more Fire TV Edition soundbars, starting with the TCL Alto 8+.
- BMW and Fiat Chrysler cars will be the first to showcase Fire TV Edition for Auto.
- Skyworth is the latest television maker to start making Fire TV products.
Amazon's Fire TV platform has become one of the most recognizable in the streaming world, existing on streaming boxes, dongles, and even soundbars with the introduction of the Anker Nebula from 2019. At CES 2020, Amazon announced further expansions for the platform, bringing it to more places than ever before.
Speaking of soundbars, Amazon's now opening up its Fire TV Edition for Soundbars program to more companies — including the likes of Anker, Polk Audio, and Tonly. To kick off the initiative's growth, Amazon is launching the TCL Alto 8+ Soundbar which is available for purchase starting today in the U.S.
Moving away from soundbars, Fire TV is coming to an area that you may not have expected, and that's the car. Fire TV Edition for Auto is kicking off with the help of BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and with Fire TV Edition for Auto, in-car displays will be able to provide hands-free Alexa, touch controls, and offline playback of your favorite shows.
Per Amazon:
Parents and kids alike can enjoy the living room TV experience in the car and watch a wide variety of content and the latest shows from the most popular video services worldwide and shows recorded with Fire TV Recast or saved locally on-device. Content can be streamed using a vehicle's Wi-Fi or LTE connection, a mobile hotspot or any other WAN-enabled device.
Amazon made a few other announcements as well, including that Skyworth is the latest television maker to gain access to its turnkey solution for creating Fire TV-powered products. Amazon's also launching Fire TV Edition for Operators, which will allow "television and telecommunication operators to quickly bring Fire TV Edition devices to their customers in a more customized and cost-effective way."
The lack of Chromecast support on Sonos speakers in 2020 is infuriating
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HTC revenue has fallen a staggering 87% since 2017
HTC's revenue has been falling steadily since 2011, and 2019 was no exception with the company earning only $333 million. That's a huge 87% drop from the over $2 billion it earned in 2017.
Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S20 (or S11) on February 11. If you already have a Galaxy S10, do you plan on upgrading?
Here's everything we know about the LG G9!
LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we're expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you're interested in specs, price, or something in between, here's everything we know about the phone!
These are the best smart LED light bulbs that work with Google Home
Here's a bright idea — connect these LED smart bulbs to your Google Home control it all with your voice.