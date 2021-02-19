Let's face it: It's hard to get our home Wi-Fi set up just right. There's no perfect spot to put our router. Trying to run cables to wired devices at the other end of the space is a nightmare. And no matter how much we try, we still end up with spotty connections here and there. The eero Pro 6 simplifies all of that and can upgrade your network in the process. Here are three ways how:

Coverage to every corner

The eero Pro 6 uses mesh networking. If you don't know what that is, we'll break it down for you. Essentially, rather than using one router that has to try broadcasting a Wi-Fi signal out to every inch of your home, the mesh network uses several spaced out devices (nodes) that all broadcast a network and connect to one another. This way your Wi-Fi signal doesn't have to peter out as you get farther away from your router, as your devices can automatically switch over to whichever node they're closest to and keep a strong connection.

The eero Pro 6 uses this technology to create a broad and seamless network. You can create a mesh network with two or three nodes, or you can add a ton to cover a massive home from the basement up to the attic. While the nodes communicate wirelessly, you can also connect eero Pro 6 units with an ethernet cable if you have a long distance between nodes or having a lot of metal or concrete in the way.

Big speed with Wi-Fi 6

The eero Pro 6 also features the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. This new connection not only offers considerable speeds, but it's also built with the modern device ecosystem in mind.

Many of us have more Wi-Fi-connected devices than ever before, and they're all competing for a chance to communicate with our router. That competition can lead to traffic jams that slow down other devices. With Wi-Fi 6, a router can effectively communicate with multiple devices at the same time, rather than having to take turns. This makes it well suited for the modern home.

Wi-Fi 6 can also improve speeds for supported devices. Your computer or phone might be able to connect using Wi-Fi 6 and take advantage of its speeds, but even if they can't, those speeds aren't wasted. Since all of the eero Pro 6 units communicated with one another over Wi-Fi, they'll be able to take full advantage of those speeds, ensuring your data flows through the networks quickly.

Smart home support with a Zigbee hub built in

If you're building out your smartphone, the eero Pro 6 has an extra-special feature in store. The eero Pro 6 has a Zigbee hub built in.

Some smart home devices use Bluetooth for a low-power connection, but that tends to come with a lack of remote control. Others can use Wi-Fi, but they also tend to require more power to stay connected. Zigbee, on the other hand, comes in a broad range of smart home devices that can benefit from both an internet connection as well as a low power requirement.

By including a Zigbee hub, the eero Pro 6 is all you need to control Zigbee-powered smart home devices and connect them to the internet for control from anywhere. eero's Alexa integration also makes it simple to set up with Amazon's virtual assistant for voice control.