It's never a good practice to share your passwords due to various security risks. But in real-world setting, you'll need to share login credentials with friends and family members at some point, so 1Password is making that method a bit more secure.

The password management service has announced a new feature cleverly called Psst! (password secure sharing tool). It enables you to share passwords with anyone or only with people you trust via a link. You can even give this information to people who do not use 1Password.

Previously, 1Password would require people to have an account with the service before they could access the password you shared. LastPass, which is one of the best password managers for Android, still has that requirement in place. The latest 1Password feature, on the other hand, allows you to generate a link that anyone can use to access the password you'd like to share.

You can also restrict access only to select people by entering their email address. In this case, they will need to confirm their identity by verifying their email address using a one-time password.